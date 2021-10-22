Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,496.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,458.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,368.36. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

