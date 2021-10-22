Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX opened at $12.41 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 298,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $32,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.