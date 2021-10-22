SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $11.09 billion and approximately $1.30 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00072755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00106883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,309.11 or 0.99688565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.79 or 0.06529665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002631 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

