SHIBA INU Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Billion (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $11.05 billion and $1.26 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00072026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00102291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,323.26 or 0.99765843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.10 or 0.06462861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002578 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

