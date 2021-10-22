Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,197,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,169 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $36,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,895,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,238,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of SBSW opened at $14.40 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.8075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.