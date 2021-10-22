Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $309.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $313.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

