Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.30.
SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th.
In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,235 shares of company stock worth $5,175,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SLAB opened at $152.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average of $144.68. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $94.77 and a 12 month high of $163.43.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.
