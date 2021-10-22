Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $30.58 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.17 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

