Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

