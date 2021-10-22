SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

SIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.42.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.