Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $143.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.02. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $145.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.