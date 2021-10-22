Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $24.73

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.73, but opened at $23.73. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.