Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $24.73

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.73, but opened at $23.73. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.