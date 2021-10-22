SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Vincent P. Pangrazio Sells 150 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vincent P. Pangrazio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $416,807.37.

SiTime stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.54. The company had a trading volume of 132,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day moving average of $146.88. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $239.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,713.50, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

