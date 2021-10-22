Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE:SKX opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.