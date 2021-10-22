SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans $0.30 Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 521.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.58. 984,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.