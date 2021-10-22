SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.79. SL Industries shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 1,566,602 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up from $3.77) on shares of SL Industries in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

