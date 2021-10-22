SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.31.
Several research firms have recently commented on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94,598 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 27,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 55,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 117.14%.
About SLR Investment
Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.
