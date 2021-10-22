SmartCash Trading Down 1.9% This Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $552,744.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,437.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.10 or 0.06502634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.66 or 0.00313160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $632.63 or 0.00997259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00089281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.28 or 0.00430795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00273528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00254411 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

