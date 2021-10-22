SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Shares Up 0.1%

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.50. 10,875 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

