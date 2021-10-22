Smartshare (SSP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,423.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $551,086.83 and $5,423.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00089622 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00021347 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003008 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

