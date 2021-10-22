Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.01.

NYSE SNAP traded down $19.39 on Friday, hitting $55.72. 5,189,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,908,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96. Snap has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of -109.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $2,715,705.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,566,580 shares in the company, valued at $110,725,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock valued at $290,416,518.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

