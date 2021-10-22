Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Susquehanna

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $76.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.01.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $19.39 on Friday, hitting $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,189,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,908,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of -109.96 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock valued at $290,416,518 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

