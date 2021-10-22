Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $70.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNAP. MKM Partners cut their price target on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.01.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $19.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. 5,189,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,908,100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.96. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of -109.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $660,580.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock valued at $290,416,518.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 889,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 73,470 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Snap by 15,463.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 658,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,644,000 after purchasing an additional 654,277 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Snap by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 434,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,677 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

