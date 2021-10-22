Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 63,093 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total transaction of $21,165,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, September 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82.

On Thursday, August 26th, Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total transaction of $57,329,732.16.

On Friday, August 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60.

NYSE SNOW traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $339.78. 1,006,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.40. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Snowflake by 516.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 44.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 14.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

