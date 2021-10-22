SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.58

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.58 and traded as low as $57.67. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $57.67, with a volume of 2,408 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

