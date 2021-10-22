Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,720 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.6% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $381.90 million, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

