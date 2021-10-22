SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Down 7.6%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.24. 111,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 226,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $331.96 million, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11.

About SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the commercialization, development, refinement, and marketing of SolarWindow technology. It provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent and coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells applied to glass and plastics.

