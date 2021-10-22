SOLVE (SOLVE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $230.22 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. SOLVE has a market cap of $171.46 million and approximately $230.22 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 457.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00089935 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003302 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,321,873 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

