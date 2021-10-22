Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,574 shares during the quarter. Sonos accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Sonos worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Sonos by 73.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sonos by 52.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of Sonos stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

