Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Position Increased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Sonos worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,610,000 after buying an additional 295,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after acquiring an additional 302,558 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 201.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after buying an additional 1,331,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 146,447 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

