Source Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.6% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 46.9% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $375.59. The company had a trading volume of 481,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,515,641. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.74 and its 200 day moving average is $353.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $266.97 and a 52-week high of $382.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

