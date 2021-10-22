Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 14,222 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 57,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,046,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.05. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $162.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

