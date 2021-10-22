Source Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,375. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $165.02 and a 52-week high of $234.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.97 and a 200-day moving average of $222.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

