Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 20,719 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,333,000 after acquiring an additional 716,679 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,220,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,794,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after buying an additional 256,802 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,610,000 after buying an additional 183,898 shares during the period.

GSLC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.09. 4,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,812. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19.

