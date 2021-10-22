Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,806 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,868,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,395,000 after acquiring an additional 619,973 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,764,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,068,000 after acquiring an additional 178,718 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,425,000 after acquiring an additional 260,407 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,975. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

