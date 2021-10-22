Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 29,305 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,305 shares during the period. Asana accounts for approximately 1.2% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.32. 43,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,242. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion and a PE ratio of -72.23.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.15.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,046.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 118,512 shares worth $9,995,585. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

