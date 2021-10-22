South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Plans Dividend of $0.09

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

SPFI traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $448.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.67.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 25.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

