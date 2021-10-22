Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.88% from the stock’s current price.

LUV has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $47.69. 206,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,890. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 392,163 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

