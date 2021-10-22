Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Argus

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Argus from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUV. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.01.

LUV stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 348,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

