Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LUV. Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.01.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 348,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

