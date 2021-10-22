Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.01.

LUV traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 348,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,890. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

