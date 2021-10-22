Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Susquehanna

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the airline’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

LUV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.01.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 348,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,890. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

