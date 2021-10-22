Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $60.00 at UBS Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.01.

LUV stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 348,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,890. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,741 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,516 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

