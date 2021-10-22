S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $463.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $445.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

