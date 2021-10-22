SparkPoint Fuel Trading Down 13.7% This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $72,620.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00072279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00107843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,887.23 or 0.99466306 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.18 or 0.06436734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022161 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

