Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Market Cap Achieves $39.31 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.31 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 85,797,863 coins and its circulating supply is 85,097,418 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

