SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $357.53

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $357.53 and last traded at $357.25, with a volume of 79283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $355.96.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

