SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,128,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

PSK opened at $43.29 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

