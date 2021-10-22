SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,769. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

