SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.44

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.44 and last traded at $80.26, with a volume of 54 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

